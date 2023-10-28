Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

