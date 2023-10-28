First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of FAF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.
FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
