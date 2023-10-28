First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 55,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 121,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $741.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Bancshares by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

