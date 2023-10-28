First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Given “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$176.68 million during the quarter.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.