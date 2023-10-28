First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Given “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCRFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$176.68 million during the quarter.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.