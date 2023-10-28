First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 877.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 796,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

