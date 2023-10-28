First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $102.10 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.76.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

