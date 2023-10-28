First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.