First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 233,884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $52.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

View Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.