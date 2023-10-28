First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $258.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average of $305.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.