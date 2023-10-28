First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.