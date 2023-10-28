First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.