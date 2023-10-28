First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

