First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,224,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $220.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

