First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 1.36% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $26.09 on Friday. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83.

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

