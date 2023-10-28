First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $3,208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.22.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

