First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 27,314 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BOKF NA bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

