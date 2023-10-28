First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.