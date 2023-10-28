First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

