First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02), reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in First Merchants by 35.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 16.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Merchants by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

