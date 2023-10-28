First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02), reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million.
First Merchants Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRME opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
First Merchants Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on First Merchants
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Merchants
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.