First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12,250.00 and last traded at $12,250.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12,600.00.

First National of Nebraska Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12,693.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12,864.48.

First National of Nebraska Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $30.00 dividend. This represents a $120.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

