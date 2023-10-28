First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

First Solar Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $143.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.55 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,048 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

