First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,175,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 385,805 shares.The stock last traded at $72.66 and had previously closed at $72.97.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
