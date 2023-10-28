First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,175,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 385,805 shares.The stock last traded at $72.66 and had previously closed at $72.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,625,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,677,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $22,948,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $23,022,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

