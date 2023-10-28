First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

