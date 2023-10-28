First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 138,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 256,893 shares.The stock last traded at $71.47 and had previously closed at $71.87.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.