First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,142,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 554,288 shares.The stock last traded at $148.58 and had previously closed at $150.54.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDN. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 127.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 95.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

