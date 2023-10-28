First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.38

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.38 and last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 23513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

