FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 4,503,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,782. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 195.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,784,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,153,000 after acquiring an additional 744,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

