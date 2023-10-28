Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.0% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

