Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after buying an additional 516,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fiserv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

