Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

