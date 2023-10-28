Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 106,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 234.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

