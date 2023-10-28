Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $5,763,048. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

First Solar Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.01. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

