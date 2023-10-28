Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 118.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $336.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $364.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.31 and its 200 day moving average is $307.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

