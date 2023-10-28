Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MHCUF stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

