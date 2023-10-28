Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.1-28.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.95 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Flex has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.