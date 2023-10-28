Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

FLNC opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

