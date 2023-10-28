Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

