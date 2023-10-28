FMC (NYSE:FMC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 17.0% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in FMC by 25.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

