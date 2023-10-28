FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.