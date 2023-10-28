FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.