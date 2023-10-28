Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 4,935 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.0% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

