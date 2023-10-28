Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 178,432 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

