Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 15,800 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock worth $14,113,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $142.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

