Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 30,200 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $391,679,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,893,000 after buying an additional 2,582,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

