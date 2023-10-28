Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $146.00 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

