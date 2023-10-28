Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

COR stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.24. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

