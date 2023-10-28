Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lennox International by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.00.

LII stock opened at $358.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.08. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.02 and a fifty-two week high of $393.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

