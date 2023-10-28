Forsta AP Fonden Has $79 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $276.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.49 and its 200-day moving average is $306.75. The firm has a market cap of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

