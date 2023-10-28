Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $176.22 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average of $169.85.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

