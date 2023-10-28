Forsta AP Fonden Invests $6.15 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

