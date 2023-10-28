Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Expedia Group
In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Expedia Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of EXPE opened at $93.08 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.
